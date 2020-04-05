Canines have barking good time during lockdown

On day one of the national lockdown, Boris the English bulldog was already so bored after President Cyril Ramaphosa put an end to his daily walks that he attempted to move objects with his mind.

By day six, other dogs in Nelson Mandela Bay had joined the social media frenzy to challenge his talents.

Meanwhile, in the home of local journalist Janine Lee, Digit and his best friend Mr Chicken also provided their Facebook followers with some much-needed entertainment as the miniature sausage dog and his squeaky rubber toy continued to get up to mischief.

Port Elizabeth businessman Mark Gaskin said he decided to take on the 21-day challenge of posting a picture of his much-loved dog every day “because it was something his dog wanted to do”.

“Boris is allowed on the iPad for one hour a day to post on Facebook.

“He decided to spread some fun among the doom and gloom,” Gaskin said.

Gaskin has now raised an equally big following on his personal Facebook page by posting Boris's daily antics.