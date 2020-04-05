Canines have barking good time during lockdown
On day one of the national lockdown, Boris the English bulldog was already so bored after President Cyril Ramaphosa put an end to his daily walks that he attempted to move objects with his mind.
By day six, other dogs in Nelson Mandela Bay had joined the social media frenzy to challenge his talents.
Meanwhile, in the home of local journalist Janine Lee, Digit and his best friend Mr Chicken also provided their Facebook followers with some much-needed entertainment as the miniature sausage dog and his squeaky rubber toy continued to get up to mischief.
Port Elizabeth businessman Mark Gaskin said he decided to take on the 21-day challenge of posting a picture of his much-loved dog every day “because it was something his dog wanted to do”.
“Boris is allowed on the iPad for one hour a day to post on Facebook.
“He decided to spread some fun among the doom and gloom,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin has now raised an equally big following on his personal Facebook page by posting Boris's daily antics.
Unable to go for his daily walks on the Little Walmer Golf Estate where they live, he has been sure to keep Boris in shape on the treadmill, entertained through board games and connected by video, calling friends and family.
On Friday night, Boris even phoned radio presenter Wayne Hart so that he could be a virtual guest at his braai.
But while Gaskin is doing all he can to keep Boris entertained, on day four the pooch had already tried — and failed — to plot his escape.
The daily posts have gained a lot of traction with some of Gaskin's followers commenting that the posts were what they looked forward to each day.
Estate agent Sandi Harrison later joined in the fun, saying her dog, Lily, had even learnt to knit during the lockdown.
“Beat this Boris,” she wrote.
In Lee's household, Digit and Mr Chicken — when they weren't fighting over the TV remote — kept busy by cutting the lawn or getting stuck in the strangest of places.
On day one of the lockdown, Lee posted a picture of the “friends” lying on the lawn with scissors.
She wrote: “To pass the time they decided to cut the lawn with scissors. However, Mr Chicken kept getting lost in the long grass so Digit abandoned the idea completely.”
Lee said Digit, who is 12 years old, had chosen the rubber chicken after a visit to the vet.
“He always gets to choose a toy after going to the vet. It costs me a fortune.
“Digit and Mr Chicken have been besties ever since.”
Lee said the duo had a social media following so she always tried to get their posts to have a positive message, and the lockdown was the perfect opportunity to lift people's spirits.