Three more Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nelson Mandela Bay has risen, taking the Eastern Cape tally to 21.
Asked on Saturday about unconfirmed reports about a Dora Nginza Hospital staff member testing positive for Covid-19, and for an updated on stats fo the Bay, provincial health spokesperson Siya Manana would only say: “The number is 11.”
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane also confirmed on his Facebook page that the number had risen to 21, more than half of that in the Bay.
Meanwhile, Mabuyane also said that 10 farmers and nine agriculture department officials who had been quarantined after they returned from a trip to Germany on March 21 had now been discharged.
All 19 people who were screened and quarantined for two weeks, were officially tested for Covid-19 on Thursday.
“All the results came back negative - a successful first case of quarantine in the province,” the premier said.
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba thanked the farmers and officials for their patience and understanding that they had undergone the quarantine for the people of the Eastern Cape and the whole country, he noted.“
It is evident that the quarantining process works, when necessary precautions are taken and regular monitoring is undertaken."
