Three more Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nelson Mandela Bay has risen, taking the Eastern Cape tally to 21.

Asked on Saturday about unconfirmed reports about a Dora Nginza Hospital staff member testing positive for Covid-19, and for an updated on stats fo the Bay, provincial health spokesperson Siya Manana would only say: “The number is 11.”

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane also confirmed on his Facebook page that the number had risen to 21, more than half of that in the Bay.