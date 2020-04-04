News

Power disruptions as substation burns

By Kathryn Kimberley - 04 April 2020
A fire at a substation in North End is distinguished on Saturday afternoon as electricity disruptions continue in the area.
Image: Werner Hills

Officials are working around the clock to try restore electricity to large parts of Port Elizabeth after a substation caught alight on Saturday afternoon.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said Korsten and North End were affected as a result of the fire at the substation in North End. 

Fire and emergency services had since managed to extinguish the fire and technicians were currently on site trying to restore power to affected residents as soon as possible. 

“The cause is not known for now," said Mniki.

“The restoration cannot be confirmed either, but the technicians are working hard to restore power to those residents affected as soon as possible.”

