Power disruptions as substation burns

Officials are working around the clock to try restore electricity to large parts of Port Elizabeth after a substation caught alight on Saturday afternoon.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said Korsten and North End were affected as a result of the fire at the substation in North End.

Fire and emergency services had since managed to extinguish the fire and technicians were currently on site trying to restore power to affected residents as soon as possible.

“The cause is not known for now," said Mniki.

“The restoration cannot be confirmed either, but the technicians are working hard to restore power to those residents affected as soon as possible.”