Army flies in more equipment for Covid-19 lockdown troops

A military cargo plane flew into Port Elizabeth Airport on Saturday with equipment for troops deployed in the Eastern Cape to enforce Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The appearance of the Hercules aircraft, which flew in over Nelson Mandela Bay at about 11am, sparked immediate comment on social media from bored and curious residents cooped up at home, who speculated that it could be carrying more troops.

Joint Tactical Headquarters Eastern Cape Liaison Officer Capt. Nonkonzo Mboniswa said the plane was in fact carrying extra personal protective equipment for the 520 troops deployed across the province.

"That means masks, gloves and sanitisers. Our personnel on the ground have been using their sanitisers to help community members so they are running low.

"They will be trucked now to the different points where these troops are deployed.

"There will be more planes arriving in the days to come with more equipment plus water supplies as well," she said.