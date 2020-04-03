Virus-checking teams to fan out in province as SA fights back

Mabuyane spent the day conducting oversight visits to a number of facilities in the Bay that will be used in the fight to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

He was optimistic that all protocols were in place as the province prepares to escalate its mass testing, which will include door-to-door testing from Monday.

“This unit [the mobile unit] is showing good signs and with the teams at the [National Health Laboratory Service] and the doctors saying they are ready and, having seen for myself, indeed they are ready.

“With the capacity to process more than 1,000 samples a day, I’m quite relieved and confident,” Mabuyane said.

He said the provincial government was preparing for any eventuality and with the laboratory and mobile unit up and running the number of cases in the province should be expected to spike.

“Right now, we might say our numbers are low, only to find after the mass testing that they were just delayed.

“In the last week, we have seen the influx of people from other provinces because of the shutdown.

“We have to prepare for anything,” Mabuyane said.

During the premier’s visit to the National Health Laboratory Service lab at Provincial Hospital, Dr Howard Newton explained the crucial role it would play.

“We can easily do 1,000 tests a day and, as we have shown the premier, we have these state-of-the-art instruments that allow us to shorten the turnabout time for the results.

“Whereas previously we had to wait three to four days for the results from Johannesburg, now we can get results the same day or, at the latest, the next,” Newton said.

According to health minister Zweli Mkhize, there were 1,462 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA by Thursday — an increase of 82 over the past 24 hours — while the death toll stood at five.

MEC Gomba said another elderly person had tested positive in the Bay, bringing the metro’s total number of cases to six.

She said 17 people had so far tested positive for the virus in the Eastern Cape.

Gomba said the preliminary results showed there were areas in the province that needed to be the focus of testing because of the number of cases.

These included Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, the Amathole district and the Sarah Baartman district.

“There are districts that did not have any positive cases, but that does not mean we are complacent and will not be testing there but that they had to start with the areas where there are positive cases.

“That is why it was important for us to ensure that our labs have the capacity to test the samples that will be collected, because at least now testing has been decentralised, unlike when we were all held up in Gauteng and had problems of waiting.

“Now there’ll be less waiting time for results and the sooner we get the results the sooner we can create a perimeter and test the whole area and quarantine when need be,” Gomba said.

Earlier in the day, Mabuyane also visited the Nelson Mandela University’s InnoVenton unit — the university’s institute for chemical technology — where hand sanitisers are being produced.

He rounded off his oversight inspection with a meeting with members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.

Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona said the meeting was an opportunity to share with the premier some of the initiatives it had started implementing to boost efforts to avert a crisis.

“Some of our leading businesses sprang into swift action and volunteered to assist the city when the ‘call to action’ was made by the business chamber,” she said.

“We have since sent our teams into two of the hospitals to refurbish unusable wards, which will add a significant number of much-needed hospital beds into the metro health system.

“We have also made available some of the properties owned by some of our members to be used as makeshift hospitals to admit those requiring some care.

“This includes the logistical arrangements for this big project.”