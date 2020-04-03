State assures South Africans it will not spy on them

Government has sought to assure South Africans that it will not spy or intercept their cellphone conversations in the process of tracing the movements of people who have made contact with someone who has contracted Covid-19.

It will also appoint a retired judge to ensure the safeguarding of citizens' private information and that the information is only used for Covid-19-related purposes.

"I know most people have been concerned that government wants to spy on them. This is not spying on anyone," said communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams last night.

"We are under a situation where we have declared a state of disaster management and we are in a lockdown. It is in our interest as South Africans to minimise the spread of the virus. That means we have a responsibility to look at any environment that can help us minimise the spread of the virus and among those is what we call contact tracing."