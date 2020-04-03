Ramaphosa promises to clear the air on lockdown cigarette sales

“We know that the regulations were created for this reason. And any clarifications or updates to them ... need to be done with that ultimate aim in mind — to continue keeping us all safe,” he said.

Winde acknowledged the importance of regulations and said he had sent a list of questions to Ramaphosa. The cigarette issue had grabbed the spotlight but was one of many questions.

For example, “Can you buy a data dongle so you can access e-learning resources? Can learners buy notebooks and pens to study? This is so important for our learners right now who need an education while our schools are closed.”

The police head of lockdown enforcement in the Western Cape, Maj-Gen Andre Lincoln, said on Friday officers would act against people selling or buying cigarettes.

“Cigarettes are not listed as an essential product, so cigarettes can’t be sold,” he said on CapeTalk.