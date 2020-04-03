'Our lives are in danger' — some lockdown rules have been relaxed but not everyone's impressed

The minister said spaza shops and informal traders were also given the green light to do business.

“We have learnt a few lessons from the past week of the shutdown. We have realised that spaza shops were supposed to be open, but for some reasons some were made to close. We are clarifying that all spaza shops should be opened. We have included informal food traders.”

On Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula addressed taxi association Santaco at Noord taxi rank in Johannesburg. He announced that taxis can carry 70% of their passenger capacity, an increase from the 50% he announced at the beginning of the lockdown.

Twitter has since been flooded with responses, with many worried that the relaxation of the rules would put the lives of South Africans at risk.

Others have called for the lockdown to be cancelled if some businesses are allowed to operate while others remain closed.

Here's some of the reactions: