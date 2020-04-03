Monkey tricks at Karoo farmstall
A dramatic break-in at a popular Karoo farmstall has resulted in the strangest of suspects being rounded up — and if the evidence is anything to go by, a lot of monkey business went down before the police arrived.
A troop of mischievous monkeys managed to open a window at the Daggaboer Farmstall outside Cradock before trashing the kitchen — and as the remnants showed, they had quite a ball throwing eggs around and digging into the flour...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.