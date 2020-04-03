Monkey tricks at Karoo farmstall

A dramatic break-in at a popular Karoo farmstall has resulted in the strangest of suspects being rounded up — and if the evidence is anything to go by, a lot of monkey business went down before the police arrived.



A troop of mischievous monkeys managed to open a window at the Daggaboer Farmstall outside Cradock before trashing the kitchen — and as the remnants showed, they had quite a ball throwing eggs around and digging into the flour...

