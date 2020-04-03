Man going to visit his girlfriend among 16 arrested in Jozi lockdown roadblock

Johannesburg authorities have nailed more than a dozen chancers who were trying to breach lockdown regulations — including one man who was en route to visit his girlfriend.

They were bust as the Metro Police carried out rockblocks on Johannesburg's N1.

“Someone has come here and told us that their grandmother has died. And then upon further investigation they have actually come out with the truth that they are going to see their girlfriend,” said city spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase.

At least 16 motorists were arrested on Friday morning.