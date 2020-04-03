LISTEN | ‘Resilient, persistent & tenacious’: Poignant tributes to Mama Winnie two years on
As April 2 marked two years since the death of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, political and non-governmental organisations paid tribute to the former anti-apartheid activist, lauding her commitment to the liberation struggle.
Affectionately known as the “mother of the nation,” Madikizela-Mandela died aged 81 at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness.
The ANC Women's League acknowledged the role she played in the freedom struggle.
“She did not die, she multiplied. We will forever be indebted to her contribution to the struggle,” the league said on social media.
She did not die she multiplied. We remember Mama Nomzamo Zanyiwe Winnie Madikizela Mandela today. We will forever be indebted to her contribution to the strugglePosted by African National Congress Women's League on Thursday, 2 April 2020
The EFF described Madikizela-Mandela as a “liberator,” “freedom fighter” and “mother of the nation”.
“She multiplied,” the EFF expressed on social media.
EFF commemorates the second anniversary of the passing of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 2, 2020
We remembering a liberator, a freedom fighter and mother of the nation.
Long live the undying spirit of Mama Winnie Mandela long live#SheMultiplied pic.twitter.com/dFW91rHLZJ
The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) also highlighted her contribution to the struggle.
“Mama Winnie represented a symbol of freedom,” NMF spokesperson Luzuko Koti said. “She represented resilience, persistence and tenacity.”