It was a snackcident! Shoppers hit the sweet and chip aisles during lockdown

Snacks of all kinds seem to be among the priorities for South Africans during the national lockdown.

As day eight of the 21-day lockdown headed towards its close on Friday, shoppers told TimesLIVE about their eating habits during isolation.

“We are always going up and down the house, eating chips, eating popcorn. There is nothing we are not snacking on,” said Nomakhaya Simayile, who was reaching for a milk tart to put in her trolley when she spoke to our reporter.

“Every time someone goes to the shops, they must bring back a snack. That’s the rule,” she said.

The 34-year-old lives with her mother, and her nephew is staying with them because of the school closures.

Simayile said she has taken up baking to make sure they have activities which help with snacking at the same time.

Nobathembu Ndzengu, who is 23, said she keeps herself “snackified” with noodles.

“There is one packet left and I’m stressed,” she said. “And rusks. Currently we have no rusks left. Apparently it’s because of me. Allegedly.”

Another shopper had his two daughters with him to help load their trolley with chips, biscuits and baking supplies.

He said he does not go to the shops without his two little assistants.

“Snacks, definitely snacks. I don’t think there is anyone with children, or not, who isn’t buying snacks at the moment. The number one rule is to make sure your cupboard sets the tone for any moment a snack is needed, which happens to be all the time,” he said.

When TimesLIVE visited Checkers and Pick n Pay in Northcliff, Johannesburg, there were no popcorn kernels in sight.

Modiegie Mashamaite said for days she had been going to the stores hoping to find them, but every time she returns home empty-handed.

“Popcorn is a go-to snack. It is so much easier when you make it yourself instead of buying packaged popcorn,” she said.

When asked about an increase in sales or the sales running in store with regards to these items, Shoprite/Checkers and Pick n Pay had not responded by the time this article was published.