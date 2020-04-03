'I hope nothing unexpected happens' during Covid lockdown: Anxiety for the chronically ill

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than half of the world’s disease is caused by chronic illness or diseases that last more than three months. WHO projects that by the end of this year, three quarters of deaths globally will be attributed to chronic disease. With Covid-19 patients taking preference over others in hospitals, this could negatively affect the lives of people with chronic, long-term illness.

Lucille Aalto, a Masters in English student at Rhodes University with endometriosis, has been feeling anxious about her health. Endometriosis is a reproductive disorder in which the uterine tissue grows outside the uterus, resulting in extreme pain.

Aalto says that though she is privileged enough to have the means to go grocery shopping, stay entertained and work remotely, the shutdown has affected the way she accesses health care. She was soon hoping to receive laparoscopy surgery, a potentially risky surgery on the uterus that would help alleviate some of the pain she experiences.