Former SA Express CEO appointed new Transnet Freight Rail boss

Former SA Express CEO Siza Mzimela has been appointed CEO of transport utility Transnet’s biggest subsidiary, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR).

Her appointment follows the airline’s announcement on Monday that she has resigned as CEO “to pursue other opportunities”.

SA Express became the second state-owned airline to be placed in business rescue in February.

Mzimela’s experience as a business executive spans the aviation, as well as oil and gas industries. She has served as SAA CEO and as a non-executive director and chair of listed logistics entity Cargo Carriers. She has also served as a non-executive director at Woolworths.

Transnet and Transnet Freight Rail spokespeople confirmed the appointment.

“This makes her ideally placed to take Transnet Freight Rail forward,” said Black Management Forum president Andile Nomlala said.

State-owned Transnet is mired in state-capture allegations relating to dodgy contract for locomotives, among other things.

TFR, which provides freight logistics solutions, employs about 33,000 people and contributes nearly 60% of Transnet’s total turnover. It maintains an extensive rail network across SA that connects with other rail networks in the Sub-Saharan region.

TFR’s rail infrastructure represents about 80% of Africa’s total, and is active in about 17 countries.

“We are confident that Siza will bring ethical and effective leadership and will lead with the excellence she has become known for,” said Nomlala.