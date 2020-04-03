Don't take a chance, metro police chief warns

If you reside in Nelson Mandela Bay and are considering taking a chance this weekend by bending the lockdown regulations - don't even think of it.

That was the warning on Friday evening at the end of the first week of lockdown from Metro Police Chief Yolande Faro.

Faro said the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police would all be out in the streets making sure transgressors were brought to book.

The SANDF, SAPS, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police Department, Provincial and Municipal Traffic Services continued to conduct daily roadblocks across the city, she said.

"Operations undertaken, include but are not limited to, the checking of incoming and outgoing vehicular and pedestrian traffic, the inspection of beaches and public amenities that were closed during the lockdown period, as well as compliance with the regulations regarding taverns, shebeens, entertainment centres and essential services across the city."

There were a number of vehicle checkpoints in place at strategic locations around the metro, she said.

"Every person has the responsibility to ensure containment of the Covid-19 virus through social distancing, regular washing of hands, either with soap and warm water up to the elbows or with a 60% alcohol based sanitiser.

"I want to also appeal to the public to stay at home during the lockdown.

"The public must realise this is a combined effort between law enforcement and the public and that we are fighting a common enemy together.

"The law enforcement officers are not the enemy. We must unite against the real enemy, namely the Coronavirus," Faro said.

In the past 24 hours, 13 arrests had been made and incidents included illegal possession of a firearm, the driver of a minibus failing to wear a facial mask, and failure to be confined to their place of residence. Fourteen traffic fines were issued and 776 vehicles were stopped.

The joint security cluster efforts would continue over the weekend to make sure that the message was clear, that people must stay at home and strictly adhere to the lockdown regulations, she said.