Cops investigating Cape Town cake shop for baking during lockdown

Cape Town police are investigating a cake shop after it continued operating during the lockdown — even though it appeared to have a licence to do so.

The Velvet Cake Co in Bellville confirmed that it went about its business because it was in possession of a permit from the Companies Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

“We’ve received many comments and complaints regarding the resumption of our service. It has been confirmed by both the CIPC and the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries that we are allowed to trade, given that we supply food products. This is in line with similar suppliers in our industry who are supplying baked goods such as doughnuts, rusks, cupcakes, cakes to retailers and individuals.

“We have practised due diligence in our process of application at the CIPC, and in setting up our bakery to operate according to sound health and safety protocols in light of Covid-19,” the business said in a notice to customers.