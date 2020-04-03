Cele tackles Western Cape over relaxed cigarette rules

Police minister Bheki Cele has taken a swipe at the DA-run Western Cape government after it relaxed lockdown regulations in the province on the sale of cigarettes.

Addressing the media on Thursday evening, Cele said the SA Police Service would enforce the regulations as signed and gazetted by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“These regulations, as they are signed by minister Dlamini-Zuma, are national regulations.

“There are no provincial regulations. There are no municipal regulations. So, what is done in Limpopo is expected to be done in Western Cape.

“So they shouldn’t come with their own. You hear that some provinces will relax some and differ from other provinces,” Cele said.