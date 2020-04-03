360 Maties medical students answer call of duty to fight coronavirus

Elsjé-Marie Geldenhuys, a sixth-year medical student, said: “I never decided to volunteer. Rather, I knew I wanted to be there and to help. As future health-care workers it’s in our nature to help — it is who we are.”

Said student intern Sheryl Marshall: “Volunteering was the most natural thing to do. I really felt that I wanted to stay and help — especially when we are facing such a huge health crisis.”

Marshall is helping to care for patients in Tygerberg Hospital’s internal medicine ward, which frees up more doctors and nurses to attend to Covid-19 patients.

“The students are doing this of their own volition. The hospital and university never requested assistance, they just took it upon themselves and we are so grateful for their help,” said Dr Suretha Kannenberg, a lecturer in the division of dermatology at the faculty of medicine and health sciences. She is helping to manage volunteer services at the faculty and Tygerberg Hospital.

According to the university, the student volunteers are working on numerous fronts and are provided with the necessary training and protective equipment.

They receive a flu vaccination before they are allowed to work in a hospital, and are working under the supervision of senior health-care staff.