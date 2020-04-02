WATCH | South Africans make weaves trend
While Covid-19 — and anything and everything else related — has been trending globally, South Africans also made weaves trend this week.
Men with weaves, that is.
This is after Twitter user and influencer Daniel Marvin tweeted a video of him captioned: “Wigs are so itchy, hot also no wonder this [women] gender [is] always doing drama #MenWithWeaves. ”
WATCH | While Covid-19 - and anything and everything else related -South Africans made weaves trend... #MenWithWeaves, that is. pic.twitter.com/IVgQF1JBAB— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 1, 2020
Here are some of the tweets:
Wigs are so Itchy, hot also no wonder this gender always doing drama 🔥😂😂🤣🤣#MenWithWeaves pic.twitter.com/PE0N52FfEI— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) April 1, 2020
Pretty soon more users jumped on the bandwagon with the tweet trending in third place for SA the whole of Wednesday.
Raba tsena! This one was never going to pass by like that. 🤪#MenWithWeaves pic.twitter.com/BgBYMdRPtf— ndukumfa neo Jolinkomo Mda (@neozaneozaMda) April 1, 2020
Wearing your own money 🤣🤣#MenWithWeaves pic.twitter.com/gWaauiM7xQ— zuko🤘 (@ZNofukula) April 1, 2020
I’m really not happy #MenWithWeaves thing. It’s y’all waited for this challenge to show your tru colors pic.twitter.com/Pw8Md97c2O— Nomfundo not Mfundo 🙄 (@msmpanza) April 1, 2020
#MenWithWeaves me Nd ma twin in crime on #Day6OfLockdown pic.twitter.com/IcLS6a3PrF— Mpehle (@Mandla_Mti) April 1, 2020