WATCH | South Africans make weaves trend

By Herald Reporter - 02 April 2020

While Covid-19 — and anything and everything else related — has been trending globally, South Africans also made weaves trend this week.

Men with weaves, that is.

This is after Twitter user and influencer  Daniel Marvin tweeted a video of him captioned: “Wigs are so itchy, hot also no wonder this [women] gender [is] always doing drama #MenWithWeaves. ”

Here are some of the tweets:

Pretty soon more users jumped on the bandwagon with the tweet trending in third place for  SA the whole of Wednesday.

