WATCH LIVE | Government updates nation on revised lockdown regulations
The coronavirus national command council appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 6pm on Thursday on the revised lockdown regulations.
Earlier on Thursday, government instructed people wishing to leave town for a funeral under the lockdown to get a permit first from a magistrate or a police station.
Ministers representing the COVID-19 National Command Council update the citizens on the revised COVID-19 lockdown regulations in South Africa.