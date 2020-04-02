'That is final' – Mbalula after changing taxi rules under Covid-19 lockdown

“We wanted to understand how our shortfalls are going to be compensated, we then realised with revenue in the country being insufficient, that we just have to bite the bullet and work with government, and make sure essential services people are carried from one point to the next.”

Malele said that drivers must adhere to the rules and that operators must support the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Let us make sure that we protect our passengers, because they are our livelihood and if we do not take care of them, we may end up not having them.

“We also have to be mindful of the fact that running a taxi has costs, we need to cover those costs, we also have to appreciate that operators and drivers have to survive, so the 70% mark is welcomed.”

Professor Adriano Duse is the chief specialist, chair and academic head of the clinical microbiology and infectious diseases organisational unit at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is closely associated with the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

Speaking to TimesLIVE Motoring, Professor Duse, took cognisance of the proverbial “double-edged sword” faced by the government, in ensuring transportation and logistics were kept operational while ensuring precautions are taken to stymie the transmission of the coronavirus. His department had previously been asked to provide Covid-19 guidelines for taxi operators and responded by preparing a comprehensive dossier including information about how passengers should be protected.

Among the list of recommendations is preventing passengers from taking the front seat, keeping taxi windows open at all times, using alcohol-based sanitiser in the money console and cleaning the high touchpoints of the vehicle with a bleach solution daily.

Emphasising the importance of reduced occupancy in public transport vehicles during this time, he reiterated, “Crowding of people in a vehicle puts commuters at risk for infectious respiratory droplet aerosols from coughing or sneezing patients.”