Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape

Smokers have been given a reprieve when it comes to buying cigarettes under lockdown in the Western Cape.

The provincial government, in its interpretation of the lockdown rules and in consultation with the police, says cigarettes may be purchased at shops provided they are bought along with other essential goods.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, said in a statement that guidelines had been drafted by the city and provincial governments. This was to provide “clarity to security forces as to which retailers can stay open during the lockdown, what goods can be sold and the conditions these establishments need to abide by to stay open”.

It said: “These guidelines received concurrence from SAPS Western Cape on March 31 2020.”

He said there was a “measure of ambiguity in the current regulations” when it came to definitions such as what constituted a grocery store and a spaza shop.

“It is worth noting that neither cellphone shops nor moneylending businesses are allowed to operate during the lockdown. Cigarettes may be sold during the lockdown, but only together with essential goods.”