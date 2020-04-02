Refugees refuse to leave Cape Town church for lockdown marquees

One of the police officers said the refugees wanted a splinter group living on the streets to be taken to marquees in Maitland and Bellville first.

Once they indicated that the sites were safe, the church refugees would agree to leave, they said.

On Tuesday, public works minister Patricia de Lille's spokesperson said a marquee big enough for 600 refugees was being put up at Paint City, in Bellville.

Zara Nicholson said the department had made land available in Voortrekker Road, Maitland, where the city would erect a marquee “to accommodate the overflow of refugees and homeless people at other sites”.