Premier visits NMU team making hand sanitiser
SA universities, including Nelson Mandela University, have the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions in the fight against the coronavirus, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Thursday morning.
Mabuyane is in Nelson Mandela Bay to engage on the work being done to combat the virus.
Accompanied by a delegation including health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, Mabuyane is also doing an oversight inspection of facilities being used, including NMU, where a team of scientists are producing hand sanitiser.
Mabuyane said he wanted to visit InnoVenton, the university’s institute for chemical technology, and see for himself where the production was taking place.
EC premier Oscar Mabuyane is making several stops around #NelsonMandelaBay to engage various stakeholders about their work to curb the spread of #Covid19, including #NelsonMandelaUniversity.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 2, 2020
“Universities are not ivory towers, they must help us with solutions to problems in our society,” Mabuyane said.
“We are quite impressed with the work they’ve been doing here and government is about to sign a memorandum of understanding with the university to ensure they can go forward with their work.”
He said sanitisers were a key element in stopping the spread of the virus and that it would be ideal if every household, especially in high density areas, could be supplied with sanitiser.
“The mass production of sanitisers is needed across the economic space to ensure our people have access to them, and with the university showing that they can produce up to 400 litres, we need to invest in that space and help them increase those numbers.
As part of his inspection, Mabuyane will also visit the National Health Laboratory Service and the mobile testing service before continuing to Walmer Township for a mass screening.