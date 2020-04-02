Premier visits NMU team making hand sanitiser

SA universities, including Nelson Mandela University, have the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions in the fight against the coronavirus, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Thursday morning.

Mabuyane is in Nelson Mandela Bay to engage on the work being done to combat the virus.

Accompanied by a delegation including health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, Mabuyane is also doing an oversight inspection of facilities being used, including NMU, where a team of scientists are producing hand sanitiser.

Mabuyane said he wanted to visit InnoVenton, the university’s institute for chemical technology, and see for himself where the production was taking place.