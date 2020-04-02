Limpopo fisherman ‘eaten by crocodile’

The remains of a 31-year-old fisherman were found floating in the Levubu River after he was allegedly attacked by a crocodile, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the remains of Nephawe Rabelani were found on Wednesday.

It was alleged that Rabelani, from Tswinga village, outside Thohoyandou, was fishing with a group of other people when he was allegedly seen being grabbed and dragged into the water by a crocodile, said Mojapelo.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6pm.

Police investigations are continuing.