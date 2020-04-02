Durban woman, 81, dies from Covid-19

An 81-year-old Durban woman died from Covid-19 in hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The woman had been at the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged in Morningside for only four days when she tested positive for the deadly virus.

Her son told TimesLIVE on Thursday that his mother had died at 2.19pm.

The woman had been on a ventilator until Wednesday afternoon.

“The specialist confirmed the halt of all further medication and support. She will be made comfortable for her passing. We are waiting on the final tiding,” her son said on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, the home's spokesperson Dudley Fortune said a woman had recently been admitted to St Augustine's Hospital for a suspected stroke.