'All I had was flu': Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

The general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vavi told eNCA on Thursday he had no idea how he became exposed to the virus.

“All I had was a flu from Friday and it got worse by Saturday and Sunday and yesterday I went to test, just to be on the safe side, not that I had any of the signs ...” he said.

“The last thing I was expecting was to test positive but there you are. And it shows you the reason this thing is so dangerous is that you take it lightly.