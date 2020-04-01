Thieves bust for stealing booze worth R9,000 during lockdown in Cape Town

While many South Africans stayed at home at the weekend, thieves stole alcohol worth R9,000 from a locked-up Cape Town bar.

It seems the threat of Covid-19 is not enough to keep criminals at home: delinquents also broke into a fishery and a baby store in Cape Town's city centre.

The Cape Town Central Improvement District (CCID) said on Tuesday that 16 suspects had been arrested since the weekend. Bob’s Bar, Harrington’s, Revelas Fisheries and Liny’s Baby shop were hit during the crime spree.

CCID safety and security manager Mo Hendricks described the crimes as “sporadic”.