The booze ban will only lead to more bored binge drinking, say experts

South Africans are likely turn to booze, drugs, online gambling and develop sex addictions to beat boredom during lockdown, which enters its sixth day on Wednesday.

The SA National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependancy (Sanca) has warned that the government-enforced confinement to contain the spread of Covid-19 is likely to lead to a surge in behavioural addictions as South Africans battle to cope with the restrictions, including a ban on the sale of alcohol.

On Friday, thousands of South Africans rushed to liquor outlets to stock up for the lockdown.

“Sanca acknowledges that due to stress and fear of the unseen enemy, in this case the Covid-19 virus, people will turn to alcohol as a coping mechanism to relieve tension and stress.

“Relationships will be tested during this period, as previous problems might escalate, especially issues of gender-based violence and child abuse.

“Other behavioural addictions might also become more prominent during this time and many of our clients at Sanca have cross-addictions, such as a chemical dependency and behavioural addiction, which includes online gaming, sex addictions and online shopping,” said Adrie Vermeulen, Sanca’s national co-ordinator.