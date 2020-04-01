Petrol attendants, cashiers our unsung heroes amid lockdown

They are in the frontline when it comes to Covid-19, but often overlooked while those in the medical field are applauded.

Petrol attendants and shop assistants are playing a vital role ensuring food and other necessities are available to residents in lockdown. And they are scared.

Petrol attendant Stefanus Miggels said he had no choice but to work, but he did not believe many had spared a thought about the risks he and his colleagues faced.

“We have been provided with protective gear but there is always the fear of whether that is enough and no-one ever spares a though for us, we are out here every day helping so many people.

“That means we are most likely to catch it and we are the most likely to spread it,” Miggels said.

He said it was a difficult situation for everyone but he needed to work to provide for his family.

“I am still not clear about how the compensation fund will work but as long as my boss tells me to come in, I will.

“Many people’s companies have closed and that has put many in tight financial position, and I do not want that.

“I will keep trying to protect myself while working because I have to young children to feed,” he said.