Petrol attendants, cashiers our unsung heroes amid lockdown
They are in the frontline when it comes to Covid-19, but often overlooked while those in the medical field are applauded.
Petrol attendants and shop assistants are playing a vital role ensuring food and other necessities are available to residents in lockdown. And they are scared.
Petrol attendant Stefanus Miggels said he had no choice but to work, but he did not believe many had spared a thought about the risks he and his colleagues faced.
“We have been provided with protective gear but there is always the fear of whether that is enough and no-one ever spares a though for us, we are out here every day helping so many people.
“That means we are most likely to catch it and we are the most likely to spread it,” Miggels said.
He said it was a difficult situation for everyone but he needed to work to provide for his family.
“I am still not clear about how the compensation fund will work but as long as my boss tells me to come in, I will.
“Many people’s companies have closed and that has put many in tight financial position, and I do not want that.
“I will keep trying to protect myself while working because I have to young children to feed,” he said.
Christen Coetzee, a cashier at a convenience store, said she was at double risk because she used public transport to get to and from work.
“We do not have the option to work from home and so the risk is great for us. I am generally scared because I also have a family and I am nervous for them too.
“What if I bring something home, then they could get sick. But I do what the government has been preaching and keep to the hygiene regulations and we also manage our customers.
“I just wish people would stick to the new rules.
“It is not nice, we are struggling but the sooner we comply the sooner we can fight the virus and get back to our normal lives,” Coetzee said.
She said public transport had also been an issue and that often commuters fell prey to drivers who charged double the normal amount.
Nasiphi Jafta, also a cashier, said as essential service workers the best they could do was adhere to the protective measures.
She said the fear was always there despite the availability of gloves and masks.
“You also have to remember we deal with so many people, face to face, and we also exchange money and goods.
“With just two customers you could spread the virus but we are essential services and we have to work.
“We work with that fear and awareness that there’s a virus and we are not safe.”