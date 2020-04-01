Gauteng government creates lockdown entertainment programme

Running out of entertainment ideas for you and your family during lockdown? Don’t worry, the Gauteng government has created a 21-day stay-at-home programme.

You can be entertained by comedians David Kau, Nina Hastie, KG Comic, Gilli Apter, Stop Nonsons, Khanyisa Bunu, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Lihle Msimang, Loyiso Gola and Tatz Nkonzo.

The programme also includes a home gym session with fitness instructor Juanita Khumalo.

Sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe said on Monday: “In response to the national lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an effort to flatten the curve of Covid-19 pandemic, the province is working closely with members of the sport, arts, culture and recreation fraternity, who like all other sectors are negatively affected by the lockdown.

“The industry thrives when there are mass gatherings and events.

“However, due to Covid- 19, the sector working with the Gauteng provincial government is using creative ways to spread the messages of hope to the people of Gauteng.

“They are also encouraging people to heed the president’s call to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus.”