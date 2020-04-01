COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Day six: Keeping you informed with the latest on Covid-19
01 April 2020 07:14
Spaza shops to get financial relief for lockdown losses, but T&Cs apply
Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has unveiled a scheme to assist spaza shop owners during the lockdown.
Strict terms and conditions will apply, however.
The support to spaza shops will not discriminate on whether or they are owned by South Africans or foreign nationals. As long as they are properly registered, all shall receive assistance, said Ntshavheni,
Details about when applications will open will be announced on April 2, she added.
01 April 2020 06:51
Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee
Tributes have been pouring in from around the world for internationally acclaimed scientist, academic and women's rights campaigner Prof Gita Ramjee who died in a Durban hospital of Covid-19 complications on Tuesday.
A family member, who asked not to be named, confirmed Ramjee's death following complications arising from asthma and pneumonia and that she had been cremated. He said her husband, Praveen, a well known pharmacist was “lost” following her death.
At the time of her death, Ramjee worked at health care organisation Aurum Institute, which is regarded as a global authority on HIV and TB prevention and eradication.
Gutted. A kind person, a stellar vaccine scientist, a "towering HIV prevention research leader," someone who dedicated her life to ending the HIV pandemic, has died of Covid-19. Prof. Gita Ramjee was Chief Specialist Scientist + Director of the South African Medical Research... pic.twitter.com/SNiACexmSq— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 31, 2020
01 April 2020 06:55
#StayAtHome campaign urges SA to use slogan on social media profile pictures
Government has once again reminded South Africans to stay at home in order to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19.
#COVID19 | Together we can beat this. COUNT US IN! #StayHome #StaySafe #Day6 https://t.co/Usi9REvSH0— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 1, 2020
01 April 2020 07:08
Former ANC Western Cape chair Marius Fransman tests positive for Covid-19
Former Western Cape ANC chairperson Marius Fransman has tested positive for Covid-19.
Fransman made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.
“Since my return from abroad 2 weeks ago, I didn't feel too well and decided in line with health protocols and realising that this has become life's reality, to do a test last Monday.
Dear friends and colleagues COVID-19 Test Since my return from abroad 2weeks ago , I didn't feel too well, and...Posted by Marius L Fransman on Tuesday, 31 March 2020