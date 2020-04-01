JUST IN | Covid-19 cases climb to 1,380 in SA

He said that just more than 44,000 people had been tested for the illness - about 6,000 of them in public facilities.

While the numbers of confirmed cases was only rising slowly - the new figure was just 27 more than were reported on Tuesday - he said the country could not be slack on basic measures like staying at home and practicing good hygiene to slow the spread to the virus.

"We have to face up to the reality that Covid-19 is rising in all counties. We can't see ourselves making a difference unless we do the basics that made other countries successful," said Mkhize.

"We need to take the matter seriously. Not that we must panic, but we must not be complacent. It depends on us. It does not depend on coronavirus. It depends on what South Africans as a nation do."

This is a developing story.