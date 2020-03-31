Two Mpumalanga doctors test positive for Covid-19

Two Mpumalanga doctors have tested positive for covid-19.

According to the the department of health in Mpumalanga, the doctors stationed at Mmametlhake Hospital in the Dr. JS Moroka local municipality started experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus and when they tested, their results came back positive.

“The first doctor, after experiencing symptoms of Covid- 19, was seen at a private laboratory in Modimolle, Limpopo province, where she is residing," said Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini.

"The doctor had a history of travel to Cape Town in February and Johannesburg a week ago. The second doctor tested positive and has been in contact with the first since they share accommodation,” Manzini said.

She said both doctors have been asked to self-quarantine.