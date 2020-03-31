Stowaways 'thrown from ship' after coronavirus accusations

Two Tanzanian men have been rescued off shore of Zinkwazi beach, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, after being thrown from a Chinese vessel which was leaving the Durban harbour.

The foreigners were rescued on Monday evening after spending three days adrift after they were found as stowaways by crew.

According to Paul Herbst, director of operations at IPSS Medical Rescue, the men were severely assaulted before being thrown into the sea after the boat left the harbour.

Herbst said the foreigners were trying to make their way to Europe and had been living in SA illegally.