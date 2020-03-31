St Francis Bay fronts up to a new crisis

St Francis Bay, where raging fires have destroyed dozens of houses over the years, is no stranger to a crisis — or to its people joining hands to overcome adversity.

During past calamities, residents of the resort town would drive up and down to help each other; this time around, with one confirmed case of Covid-19 infection in the town, the streets are eerily quiet.

Only the odd jogger defying the nationwide lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa causes a stir on social media.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 12 in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, with five small towns recording a single case each.

The Sarah Baartman district recorded three cases — one in Aberdeen, one in St Francis Bay and another in Paterson.

Komani also recorded its first positive case, along with Willowvale, located in the Amathole District Municipality.

The move from normality to lockdown was rapid in St Francis Bay, after the quarantine kicked in at midnight on Thursday.

Businesses quickly closed their doors and sent their staff home, leaving the town virtually empty.

Cycads on Sea Guest House owner Dee Cranswick said her family had hunkered down on their sprawling property in Lovemore Crescent.

“We are concerned about everyone in the town, mainly the elderly.

“Luckily, we have a very active community group,” she said.

Cranswick said life in St Francis Bay had ground to a halt since the lockdown, but behind the scenes people were pulling together.

“On a positive note, it is family time and we have to learn to get on together,” she said.

Franchisee and principal of Pam Golding Properties St Francis Bay, Richard Arderne, recently tested negative for the virus, along with his wife, Jane.

“We went to a wedding on March 14 in the Western Cape, though we were a bit anxious.

“There were lots of foreigners,” he said.