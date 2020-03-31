Mum’s core goal to keep kids active

Catherine Richards

Keeping fit during SA’s 21-day lockdown should not just be a priority for adults, but for kids too, says COREjnr owner and founder Samantha Pappas.

Port Elizabeth resident Pappas, 36, is married and a mom to four children ranging from five to 11 years old.

“We joke and liken our family to a fruit salad where you have a bit of everything in every bite.

“I love my big family and we are all active in a wide variety of sports and cultural activities,” she said.

Pappas is a former teacher who taught in Johannesburg for 12 years.

“My career path did a major detour to get me into fitness and children.

“I qualified with honours in psychology and then I proceeded to study foundation phase teaching.

“It was teaching that led me to focus on children’s muscle tone, core strength and physical ability.”

COREjnr was developed in Johannesburg and has grown ever since Pappas and her family returned to Port Elizabeth, their hometown.

The COREjnr idea was originally developed to supplement other therapies or act as an alternative therapy choice for children who were exclusively needing physical strengthening and intervention.

“It was surprisingly well supported and from there grew into the multifaceted business it is today.

“It is pleasing to know that some schools have identified that there has been a rising trend of increased low muscle tone, inattentiveness and weaker core strength in children coming through the generations into the school systems.

“There are a lot of reasons for this — science, genetics, society and lifestyle changes from decades ago,” she said.

“COREjnr also has the private therapy facet that is more an intervention-based outcome for those children needing more intensive muscular development or strengthening, or to assist with a disability or some sort of recovery.”