‘IronMom’ takes on extraordinary challenge for disabled friend

“Phillip is a friend of mine who has been passing my house for seven years [in his wheelchair] and he is always very friendly and stops for a chat,” Raubenheimer said.

“At one point I didn't see him for a while as his wheelchair, which he operates with his chin, had a broken battery.

“I was devastated but then I remembered the saying ‘work with the one in front of you’ and he was in front of me,” she said.

With that in mind, she contacted Cheshire Homes manager Deidre Burger.

“Deidre said she had prayed about it so it was really divine intervention,” Raubenheimer said.

And so, the mother of two, set up a Back A Buddy fundraising page and started training.

But then, earlier in March Ironman African Championship organisers said the triathlon would be postponed until November as fears over the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Undeterred, on Sunday, Raubenheimer swam, cycled — on an exercise bike — and ran circles around her home, cheered on by Jean and their sons, Jeanré, 11, and Leo, 6.

Raubenheimer said there were many highs as well as the odd low.

“Running was definitely the hardest. I had 133m [of space to run on].

“My husband measured it and I made 1,580 turns.

“My son, who is 11, joined me for a bit of the run,” Raubenheimer said.

She said looking at the bottom of the pool for an extended period was another challenge.