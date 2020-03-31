‘IronMom’ takes on extraordinary challenge for disabled friend
As thousands of athletes woke up on Sunday morning disappointed that they would not be able to participate in the Ironman African Championship, Summerstrand mom Charlotte Raubenheimer simply refused to accept that her fundraising journey had come to an end.
Raubenheimer, 42, had signed up to participate in her first-ever Ironman triathlon with hopes of raising R70,000 for Phillip Jansen van Rensburg, 52, a resident at the Cheshire Homes in Summerstrand who was desperately in need of a wheelchair.
On Sunday, she raised R85,000 when, with grit and determination, she and husband and coach Jean, 41, simulated the triathlon at home — a 3.86km swim, a 180.25km bicycle ride and a 42.20km run in that order.
“Phillip is a friend of mine who has been passing my house for seven years [in his wheelchair] and he is always very friendly and stops for a chat,” Raubenheimer said.
“At one point I didn't see him for a while as his wheelchair, which he operates with his chin, had a broken battery.
“I was devastated but then I remembered the saying ‘work with the one in front of you’ and he was in front of me,” she said.
With that in mind, she contacted Cheshire Homes manager Deidre Burger.
“Deidre said she had prayed about it so it was really divine intervention,” Raubenheimer said.
And so, the mother of two, set up a Back A Buddy fundraising page and started training.
But then, earlier in March Ironman African Championship organisers said the triathlon would be postponed until November as fears over the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.
Undeterred, on Sunday, Raubenheimer swam, cycled — on an exercise bike — and ran circles around her home, cheered on by Jean and their sons, Jeanré, 11, and Leo, 6.
Raubenheimer said there were many highs as well as the odd low.
“Running was definitely the hardest. I had 133m [of space to run on].
“My husband measured it and I made 1,580 turns.
“My son, who is 11, joined me for a bit of the run,” Raubenheimer said.
She said looking at the bottom of the pool for an extended period was another challenge.
“I woke up this morning [Monday] and prayed this could be a story of hope as people need that now.
“In a time of being locked in and in lockdown it’s important to support each other.”
For husband Jean, his wife’s achievement was something that astonished him.
“We are all very proud of what she achieved.
“I am astonished and somewhat bemused.
“We all know Phillip and have grown fond of him.
“We felt he couldn’t wait until November [to get his new wheelchair] so she decided to go ahead and we are very grateful to everyone who contributed [donated].
“There were some advantages and some disadvantages to doing it at home but we tried to simulate it as close to the real thing as possible.
“She kept her chin up and her sense of humour for most of the day.
“I had warned her there would be some dark moments.
“She inspired my son who is now on the bike,” Jean said.
Burger said she was gobsmacked by what Raubenheimer had achieved.
“I have huge respect for her, she’s incredible.
“There are some people who make commitments and those are never fulfilled, but she did.
“I was in tears yesterday [Sunday] looking at the pics,” Burger said.
The plan was to hand over Phillip’s new wheelchair on May 7, lockdown dependent, she said.
At the end of Raubenheimer’s long day, her sons presented her with a trophy declaring her “IronMom” and a ceremony was held.