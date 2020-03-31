Go straight to jail for posting ‘fake news’ on Covid-19
Some of the new Nelson Mandela Bay lockdown laws include going to jail for publishing fake news about Covid-19.
On Monday morning, Bay chief and district magistrate Sibongile Raphahlelo signed into law the amounts people could be fined in accordance with the Disaster Management Act regulations.
According to the new laws, people who violate certain lockdown regulations could go straight to jail, without being fined.
Some of the laws are designed to ensure those who are infected and flout the laws, face maximum prosecution.
In a bid to stop fake news, the government listed false statements regarding Covid-19, including on social media, as being warranted for arrest.
“Persons who publish any statement, through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about (a) Covid-19 (b) Covid-19 infection status of any person; or (c) any measure taken by the government to address Covid-19”.
Other offences which could lead to arrests include people ‘intentionally misrepresenting’ themselves as a Covid-19 infected person and those who intentionally expose others.
The charges for infecting other people can range from attempted murder, murder or assault — depending on the severity of the case.
Any premises or business that remains open, other than those listed in the Act, will see the owner arrested and charged.
If however those remaining open, trade in forbidden items, they will be liable to an initial fine and then arrested if they are caught a second time.
Some of the offences outlined in the five-page document recommend fines ranging from R2,000 to R10,000, depending on the offence.
Fines of R10,000 may be issued for the offence of transporting workers by bus who are not considered essential service workers, the gathering of more than a 100 people in a building or premises, moving between provinces, non-essential businesses failing to cease operations, and retail outlets selling non-essential goods.
Most of the transport industry fines are R5,000, but if an offender is caught a second time, they will be arrested and criminally charged.
This applies to public transport vehicle drivers who do not stick to the stipulated times for carrying passengers — between 5am-9am and between 4pm-8pm.
It also includes transport services using improper sanitiser, those who do not sanitise their vehicles before picking up and dropping off passengers, those failing to provide information on disinfecting to passengers, failure to implement social distancing, and drivers who are not wearing a face mask.
Minibus drivers licensed to carry eight people, cannot carry more than three passengers or they will be subject to an initial R5,000 fine before being arrested if they violate the regulations for a second time.
Other larger minibuses, licensed to carry 16 people, need to reduce their capacity by 50% or they will be fined R5,000.
Public transport vehicles licensed to carry four people cannot carry more than one passenger or they will be subject to a R2,000 fine.