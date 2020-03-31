Go straight to jail for posting ‘fake news’ on Covid-19

Some of the new Nelson Mandela Bay lockdown laws include going to jail for publishing fake news about Covid-19.

On Monday morning, Bay chief and district magistrate Sibongile Raphahlelo signed into law the amounts people could be fined in accordance with the Disaster Management Act regulations.

According to the new laws, people who violate certain lockdown regulations could go straight to jail, without being fined.

Some of the laws are designed to ensure those who are infected and flout the laws, face maximum prosecution.

In a bid to stop fake news, the government listed false statements regarding Covid-19, including on social media, as being warranted for arrest.

“Persons who publish any statement, through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about (a) Covid-19 (b) Covid-19 infection status of any person; or (c) any measure taken by the government to address Covid-19”.

Other offences which could lead to arrests include people ‘intentionally misrepresenting’ themselves as a Covid-19 infected person and those who intentionally expose others.