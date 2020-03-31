Elderly Sassa recipients queue shoulder to shoulder for hours

Standing shoulder to shoulder in their thousands, the elderly in Nelson Mandela Bay spent hours queuing for their Sassa grants on Monday — with very little social distancing taking place in some areas.

Tired, scared and angry, many old people said they were afraid to be out among so many people but had little choice because they had no groceries at home.

This, as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay rose to four.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane admitted that the provincial government was worried by the thousands of people flocking to pay points to receive their social grant money this week.

Mabuyane said it was inevitable that more people would become infected.

Mabuyane, together with social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga and provincial Sassa head Bandile Maqethuka, monitored paypoints at the King William’s Town post office and OR Tambo Hall in Zwelitsha on Monday.

At venues around the province, elderly people queued in large numbers, some keeping the recommended one-metre distance apart while others openly ignored it.

Social grants will be paid until Friday, something that concerns Mabuyane.

“That is our fear. What is happening now reverses the lockdown and we cannot not do it because people need the money.

“It is beyond our control but we are here to monitor the measures and see to it that they are adhered to,” he said.

Six days ago, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said the South African Social Security Agency would be ready with social grant payments from early on Monday — starting with the elderly — and continuing through the week.

While other grants — such as child social grants — were to be paid on other days, Zulu said there was no need to panic or rush to pay points because the money would remain available.

Scores of people gathered at the Cleary Park and Motherwell shopping centres, where more than 1,000 people queued at a time.