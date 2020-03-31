Eight arrested after three men found burnt beyond recognition

Limpopo police have arrested eight people after the charred remains of three men were found in a village outside Groblesdal.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the group were arrested in Mpheleng and Naganeng villages on Sunday.

They appeared in the Mdutjana Magistrate Court on Monday facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

Llu Time Lebotse, 29, Bethuel Lentsoane, 31, Thabo Maile, 33, Jefrey Mashifane, 38, Godfrey Phasha, 41, Piet Mashabela, 51, Solly Ramoshaba, 55 and Sarah Selahle, 72, were denied bail and the case was postponed to April 17.

The arrests followed after the bodies of Owen Ncube, 31, Salos Sithole, 23, and Lovemore Basera, 20, were found by a passer-by in a bush around Naganeng village in the Dennilton earlier this month.

They were burnt beyond recognition and a burnt out Hyundai truck was next to them.

“It is suspected that the deceased were severely assaulted before they were burned as there were several stones found around the scene,” Ngoepe said at the time.