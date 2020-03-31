Eastern Cape man arrested for burning five to death

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after he allegedly torched a house where five people, including two children, died.

Three other victims are two women and a church pastor believed to be from Qunu near Mthatha. The incident, according to eyewitnesses happened at the early hours of this morning at Seymour, near Alice.

A family member, who could not be named at this stage, said the suspect had an argument with his girlfriend, who is one of the victims.

“The victim's mother did not like him and he was not happy with all that. He's been arrested now as he's suspected of torching the house,” said the relative.

“The pastor from Qunu's age is not known at this stage. The 50-year-old mother had four children,” she said.

Social development MEC Siphokazi Lusithi and Cogta MEC Xolile Nqata have visited the house with newly appointed Amathole District Municipality Mayor KC Maneli.

Questions have been sent to Eastern Cape police for comment.