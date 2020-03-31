Call centre boss granted R5,000 bail after arrest for alleged lockdown violations

The CEO of an international contact centre based in Umhlanga, Durban, has been granted R5,000 bail for charges in connection with contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

Mark Deva Chana, 46, who is chief executive of CCI, was arrested on Monday after an intelligence-driven operation comprising police and government agencies made an unannounced visit to the company's premises.

Chana, a Briton, was charged for contravention of Covid-19 requirements, including failing to cease operations at the call centre, having more than 100 employees in one office, not adhering to physical distancing requirements and failing to provide employees with gloves and masks.