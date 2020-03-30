Water pressure remains low in Bay’s western suburbs

While water has been restored to most areas of Nelson Mandela Bay, the pressure will remain low in the western suburbs.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality water and sanitation director Barry Martin.

“There is decreased water pressure in western suburbs as part of water demand management measures to artificially enhance the inflow of water to the Chelsea and Greenbushes reservoirs,” he said.

The Greenbushes reservoir is supplied by the Chelsea reservoir with water only flowing through when it is above 60%.

On Saturday, the Chelsea reservoir was sitting at a 24% capacity but this increased to 56% overnight.

“Further improvements of the water level to at least 60% will enable us to pump water to the Greenbushes Reservoir to restore water supply to Colleen Glen, Kuyga and St Albans among others.

“Residents are encouraged to continue water conservation as drought conditions prevail, worsened by the need for continuous handwashing as part of the Covid-19 protocols introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Martin said.

Water tankers would continue to supply water to areas where there was a shortage.

These are situated at the Kuyga Community Hall, Kuyga taxi rank, St Albans Prison, Malabar Extension 6, Greenbushes Hotel, Colleen Glen Caltex, Rowallan Park and the Linton Grange SPAR.