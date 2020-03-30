Taxis charge double to make up for loss of passengers during lockdown

Some taxi drivers in the East London CBD have set themselves on a collision course with the government as they demand double the normal fare from desperate passengers amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The practice of doubling taxi fares started on Friday, on the first day of the lockdown, after the national transport department told drivers they had to load half the number of passengers they usually carry, DispatchLIVE reports.

A Quantum minibus, which normally carries 15 people, can now take only seven passengers, while small sedan taxis, or amaphela, which normally carry four passengers, are now allowed to carry just one passenger, and taxi drivers are making sure commuters compensate them for their losses.

Taxi drivers said the government had told them that carrying fewer passengers was essential for social distancing.

They were also told they could only load passengers from 5am until 9am and stop operating, then continue again between 4pm and 9pm.