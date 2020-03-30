Surfers slapped with R5,000 fine each

Two defiant Jeffreys Bay surfers were handed hefty R5,000 fines after they were caught trying to sneak a surf at a local beach.

A video on social media emerged on Sunday showing the two surfers being ushered into a police van after Kouga Municipality's Law Enforcement officials caught them violating the lockdown.

The video shows the two young men getting into the police van. Police confirmed they were transporting the men on behalf of the local law enforcement.

According to authorities, the two, in their early 20s, had gone surfing at popular surf spot Supertubes Surf on Sunday afternoon. They were nabbed as they emerged from the water.

The video shows the surfers getting into the police van, with their surfboards, after being caught.

Kouga municipality spokesperson Laura-Leigh Randall said both surfers, were slapped with fines of R5,000 each.

“They were reported to the authorities by concerned residents and apprehended when they came out of the sea by members of the municipality's law enforcement unit, the Jeffreys Bay police and a local security company.

"They were taken to the Jeffreys Bay police station, where they were released with a fine of R5,000 each,” she said.

The fine is part of the nationwide lockdown protocols and if not paid, and the pair is found guilty, they could spend up to six months in jail.

Kouga executive mayor Horatio Hendricks applauded the swift action taken by residents and law enforcement authorities.

"The lockdown can only be effective if we all adhere to the rules," Hendricks said.

"Young people, in particular, need to remember that even if they are strong and healthy and might not get seriously ill if contaminated with the virus, they can spread the virus to vulnerable people who could die if infected.

"The lockdown measures are not only about protecting ourselves but about protecting everyone else as well. So please, stay at home and adhere to the rules if you do have to go out.

"The more disciplined we are now, the sooner we will all be able to leave our homes again and participate in all the activities we're missing out on now."

Failure to pay the fine will see the pair appear in the Humansdorp magistrate's court in early May.