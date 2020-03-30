Snitching on your neighbours during lockdown? You're not alone!

They say snitches get stitches, but under the lockdown those who are busting their neighbours for breaking the law believe that they are saving lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last Monday which came into effect at midnight on Thursday. Under the order, citizens are not allowed to leave their homes unless receiving or providing essential services.

Yes, the lockdown includes a ban on running, biking, taking your dog for a walk or just chilling on the streets.

While most people have kept to the rules and urged their neighbours to do the same, others broke them from day one.

Luckily, this has also been a time for people to don those Avengers pyjamas they got for Christmas and be heroes by calling the cops and army on their neighbours.