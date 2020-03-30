News

Snitching on your neighbours during lockdown? You're not alone!

By Kyle Zeeman - 30 March 2020
Residents of Langa, Cape Town, taunted police as they defied the first day of the national lockdown on Friday. Police said they were 'being nice' on Friday but would soon get tough and start arresting people.
Image: Esa Alexander

They say snitches get stitches, but under the lockdown those who are busting their neighbours for breaking the law believe that they are saving lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last Monday which came into effect at midnight on Thursday. Under the order, citizens are not allowed to leave their homes unless receiving or providing essential services.

Yes, the lockdown includes a ban on running, biking, taking your dog for a walk or just chilling on the streets.

While most people have kept to the rules and urged their neighbours to do the same, others broke them from day one.

Luckily, this has also been a time for people to don those Avengers pyjamas they got for Christmas and be heroes by calling the cops and army on their neighbours.

Over on cycling and running fitness network, Strava, one cyclist, Reginald Welsford, caused a huff recently when he recorded a 48.4km cycle on day one of the lockdown.

Seriously?!

The comments didn't centre on him accomplishing the feat in two hours and 11 minutes, or that he burnt more than 1,000 calories doing it, but on him breaking the lockdown restrictions.

Hey, aren't you supposed to be in lockdown?” one user, Andre Flash, wrote.

Lockdown means no riding genius,” added user Rigardt Griessel.

David “Mamil” van der Want wrote: “You are breaking the law and face a fine and/or imprisonment for riding during the lockdown.”

Alwyn V wondered whether the police could use the app's data as evidence.

In his defence the cyclist said he had been riding “in the rural area early morning” and had “put no-one at risk”.

I ride in the Cradle of Humankind in the rural area early morning. Complete before seven in the morning. I put no-one at risk,” Reginald wrote.

He later apologised and said he “just needed the exercise”.

Over on Twitter, users flooded TLs with posts busting their naughty neighbours.

Here are just some of them:

