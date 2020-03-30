SA flu vaccines could be restricted due to shortage

South Africans outside the health care sector may not get flu shots this year, because orders placed a year ago are way below the demand due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

In its latest Covid-19 statement on Saturday, the national department of health notes that this year’s batch of flu vaccine has been rationed and will be made available first to health care workers.

The department says the country received “a very limited stock” of flu vaccines.

The vaccines are pre ordered a year in advance. At the time the country’s public and private sectors placed their orders, the Covid-19 pandemic had not been anticipated.