R20,000 bail for businessman who allegedly locked workers in mask factory

. He faces charges of forced labour in contravention of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, failure to maintain a safe working environment and failing to lock down a non-essential business in contravention of the Disaster Management Regulations. He, who operates a fragrance manufacturing company, will make his next appearance on June 20.

Meanwhile the Chinese consulate in Durban has expressed shock at the arrest of the man who it said was “working hard to help KZN in its fighting against the virus”.

After a tip-off, inspectors from the KZN department of economic development consumer protection unit made the arrest and “rescued” the 14 workers at the firm in Glen Anil.

In a statement, the consulate general of China in Durban said, “the factory located in Glen Anil Durban was specially set up to help KZN people's fighting against the virus last week”.