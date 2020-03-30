Mkhize concerned as doctors, nurses test positive for Covid-19

A number of doctors and nurses have been infected by Covid-19 – not by patients but by family, friends and colleagues, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

Part of a hospital in Mpumalanga had to be shut down and disinfected after a doctor, who had returned from a holiday abroad and interacted with staff and patients, tested positive.

The symptoms emerged only a few days after his return to the province.

“He then tested positive and was quarantined. This led to other health workers who had come into contact with him to be screened, quarantined and tested.

“A decision was also made for that sections of the hospital to be closed in order to disinfect it.

“This has been completed and it will be reopening during the course of next week,” Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday evening.

A 70-year-old doctor, one of three infected in the Free State, is in ICU. A nurse and a neurophysicist also tested positive in the province.